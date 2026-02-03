First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Research lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THFF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 638,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.