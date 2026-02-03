First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Research lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on THFF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana
First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 35.90%.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile
First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.
The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Corporation Indiana
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.