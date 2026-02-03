IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.71.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Stock Up 2.3%

About IMI

IMI stock opened at GBX 2,825.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,546.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,388.62. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,826.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.