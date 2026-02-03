Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.1850 billion for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.