Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $5.3110 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,706 shares of company stock worth $2,317,281. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

