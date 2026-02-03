Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$4.30. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 28,601 shares.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.66.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Its portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

Further Reading

