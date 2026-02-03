Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.41. 11,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
