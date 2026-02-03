Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.41. 11,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

