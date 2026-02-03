iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32. Approximately 21,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

