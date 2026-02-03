JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.86. Approximately 23,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 37,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level. JPIN was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

