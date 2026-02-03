Short Interest in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Increases By 28.6%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,211 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 6,384 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FITE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,149. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $97.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the third quarter worth $856,000.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

