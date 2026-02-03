Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Drops By 28.5%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,892 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 52,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, serving as the parent organization of Midland States Bank. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to commercial, consumer and institutional clients. Key offerings include traditional commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and consumer banking solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, middle-market companies and individual customers.

In addition to core commercial and retail banking, Midland States Bancorp maintains a significant mortgage banking platform that originates and services both residential and commercial loans.

