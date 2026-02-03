TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 476,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 7.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

