Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Grows By 28.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,994 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:IBGL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. 3,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

