Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,516 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 45,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexalin Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexalin Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Nexalin Technology Price Performance

Nexalin Technology stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. Nexalin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 5,527.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.46%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in noninvasive neuromodulation therapies for mental health conditions. The company develops and markets the Nexalin® medical device platform, which delivers proprietary alternating current waveforms to targeted areas of the brain through forehead-mounted electrodes. Its technology is designed to modulate neural activity without pharmaceuticals, positioning the company within the growing field of digital therapeutics and neurostimulation.

The Nexalin device has received U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.