Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $300.4499 and last traded at $300.50. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.90.

Thales Stock Down 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.71.

Get Thales alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thales

Thales SA is a global technology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in developing advanced systems and solutions for the aerospace, defense, security, and transportation markets. The company’s core activities encompass the design, integration, and deployment of mission-critical equipment such as avionics and flight management systems, radar and sensor technologies, secure communications networks, and digital identity and cybersecurity platforms.

In the aerospace sector, Thales provides flight avionics, air traffic management solutions, and in-flight entertainment systems to commercial and military customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.