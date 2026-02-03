Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.5812 and last traded at $0.6250. 54,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 34,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7061.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ucommune International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ucommune International

Ucommune International Trading Down 11.5%

About Ucommune International

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UK) operates as a provider of flexible workspace solutions and community-driven office environments. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, the company offers coworking spaces, private offices and enterprise-scale solutions designed to accommodate businesses ranging from startups to multinational corporations. By combining physical workspaces with digital tools and community programming, Ucommune International aims to enhance productivity, facilitate networking and support the evolving needs of modern organizations.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot desks, dedicated desks and private suites, supplemented by meeting rooms, event venues and ancillary services such as mail handling and IT support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.