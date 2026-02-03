DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Critical Review

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Wrap Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $4.13 million 25.05 -$5.88 million ($0.30) -6.70

Risk & Volatility

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wrap Technologies.

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 271.64, suggesting that its share price is 27,064% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -300.11% -194.93% -83.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wrap Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

About DAC Technologies Group International

(Get Free Report)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.