Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR) Short Interest Update

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,796 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 10,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Heidmar Maritime Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 49,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,859. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million and a P/E ratio of 92.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Heidmar Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double‐hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

