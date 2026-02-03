C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02. 3,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive. It also provides driveaway, flyaway, manpack, and fixed motorized antennas. In addition, the company offers controllers and accessories, such as powersmart products, VSAT satellite beacon receivers and transportable cases, driveaway transportable skids, custom integrations, and VSAT satellite system cables.

