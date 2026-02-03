Reviewing Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Free Report) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A PLDT 13.40% 28.27% 5.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iridium World Communications and PLDT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLDT $219.17 billion 0.02 $565.37 million $2.37 9.54

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iridium World Communications and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 PLDT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Given Iridium World Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iridium World Communications is more favorable than PLDT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, and bills printing and other related value-added services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and data services; content provider and develops mobile application; IT solution; data and network; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

