Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 216.50 and last traded at GBX 216.49. 10,685,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,170,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.13.

Just Group Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total transaction of £1,723,397.91. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

