Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $249.0480 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 583,538 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,532.28. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,810 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 967,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $91,671,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.