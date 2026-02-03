Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

LUCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LUCK opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.71. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 32,401 shares of company stock valued at $262,149 in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 306,931 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the third quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

