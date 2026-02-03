New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

