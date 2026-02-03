Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,977.64. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $790,104.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,627.16. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.