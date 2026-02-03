Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$127.62

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$65.60 and a 52 week high of C$118.28.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$219.90 million during the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

