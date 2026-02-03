Griffon (GFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $618.35 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 181.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.The business had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GFF opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 2,011.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 101,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 138.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 42.2% in the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 270,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.