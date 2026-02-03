ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $64.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.17.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

