Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $9.89

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.8889.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $128,626.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 517,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,090.84. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvette Kanouff sold 116,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $913,536.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,834.08. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 706,026 shares of company stock worth $5,319,705 in the last three months. 60.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 2,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Sprinklr by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.