Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,153 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 29,416 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IVOG opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.23 and a 12-month high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

