FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.3608 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.74. FirstService has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

