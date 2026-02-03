Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 675 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 493 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 356 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) is a diversified natural resources company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Established in the early 20th century as the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company of Canada, it has evolved into one of North America’s leading producers of copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, and energy. Teck’s vertically integrated operations span the full spectrum of mineral and metal production, from exploration and development through to mining, processing, and marketing.

Teck’s principal business activities include the extraction and processing of copper, a critical metal for electrification and renewable energy systems, as well as metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.

