Lifevantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lifevantage to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $54.4020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 33.52%.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Lifevantage has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,936.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.52. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 48,607 shares of company stock valued at $330,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 106.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lifevantage by 60.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lifevantage by 14,484.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFVN. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

