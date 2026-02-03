Short Interest in Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) Rises By 47.4%

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,853,758 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,257,909 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

