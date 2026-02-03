State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,037 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 6,238 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

Shares of State Bank of India stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. State Bank of India has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $126.50.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS: SBKFF) is India’s largest public sector bank and one of the country’s oldest financial institutions. Tracing its roots to the early 19th century as the Bank of Calcutta, it was reorganized as the Imperial Bank of India in 1921 and later nationalized and renamed in 1955 by the Government of India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the bank serves as the flagship entity of the State Bank Group, which includes several regional and associate banks consolidated under its umbrella.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

