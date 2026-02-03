HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for APRE FY2026 Earnings

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.75 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.12% and a negative net margin of 2,666.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey bought 21,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.03. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 256,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701.35. This trade represents a 9.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

