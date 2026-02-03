ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB Company Profile

ABB stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

