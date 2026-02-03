Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target at $74.71

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.7143.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

CHEF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

