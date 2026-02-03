Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $205.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,547,965. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,128.17. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,771,000 after acquiring an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,353,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 944,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 194,795 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

