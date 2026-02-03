Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Short Interest Update

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,986,621 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 7,502,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,853,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,853,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 114,703 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $307,404.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 776,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 509,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.20. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.25.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRA. Guggenheim raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Read Our Latest Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.