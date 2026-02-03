Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.7550 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Proximus Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus is the leading telecommunications operator in Belgium, offering a comprehensive range of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and digital television services to residential and business customers. The company’s portfolio extends to information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, encompassing cloud services, cybersecurity, data analytics and managed network services designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large corporations.

In addition to its core Belgian market, Proximus participates in international activities through partnerships and subsidiaries that provide roaming, carrier and wholesale services.

