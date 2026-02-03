Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $46.99. Approximately 7,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index. The Index consisted of companies listed on exchanges in Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United States.

