ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.5950 and last traded at $1.62. 854,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,103% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 10.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) is a Canada-based contract research organization specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company provides a full suite of preclinical research services, from target validation and lead identification through to humanization and optimization. Its capabilities encompass hybridoma, phage display, single B cell sorting and next-generation sequencing platforms to accelerate antibody candidate selection and characterization.

ImmunoPrecise serves biopharmaceutical and biotechnology partners worldwide, offering customized solutions for projects in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmunity and other therapeutic areas.

