TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

TV Asahi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

(Get Free Report)

TV Asahi Corporation is a leading Japanese television broadcaster engaged in the production and distribution of a wide range of media content. The company operates terrestrial and digital television networks under the Asahi brand, offering news, variety shows, dramas, sports coverage, and animation programming. Through its main broadcast channel and affiliated regional stations, TV Asahi delivers content across Japan, while also licensing select formats and programs for overseas distribution.

Founded in the late 1950s and headquartered in Tokyo’s Minato ward, TV Asahi has evolved from its origins as Nippon Educational Television into one of Japan’s five major private broadcasters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.