Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Montreal, Canada. As of February 13, 2024, Vanstar Mining Resources Inc operates as a subsidiary of IAMGOLD Corporation.

