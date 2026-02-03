iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.7370 and last traded at $44.2450. 34,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 86,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,874.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

