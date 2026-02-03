RBC Bearings (RBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $460.6940 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NYSE:RBC opened at $506.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average of $422.56. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $297.28 and a 52 week high of $515.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,557. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.
The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.
See Also
