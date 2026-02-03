Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Megaport Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport (OTCMKTS: MGPPF) is a global provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions, enabling enterprises, cloud providers and network service providers to establish on-demand, scalable connectivity across data centers and cloud platforms. Through its software-defined elastic interconnection platform, Megaport offers customers the ability to provision private connections to leading cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other major providers without the need for traditional long-term contracts or physical infrastructure deployments.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Megaport launched its services in 2014 and has since expanded through organic growth and strategic partnerships.

