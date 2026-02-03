Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 234,614 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 302,607 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,245,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,245,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,712. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.