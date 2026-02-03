Brokerages Set N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Price Target at $9.45

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of N-able by 1,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in N-able during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NABL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

