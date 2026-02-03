Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

OM stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 9,314 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $47,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,219.84. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,059.20. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,989 shares of company stock valued at $180,073 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $108,000.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

